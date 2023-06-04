How many calories would one burn if one participated in this new sport called -sex as has been declared by Sweden? In a world where many nations forbid their citizens from discussing sex in public, Sweden has declared sex as a sport. The event begins on June 8. Let’s know how many calories sex burns. Probably a session of 30 minutes would burn as much as one would while playing a high-intensity single set of Table Tennis, says a report.

How many calories does sex burn in one session?

Sex and calorie expenditure have been the subject of several research published in recent years. A research study by a researcher of the University of Quebec, Montreal founds that over the course of the 24-minute sex session, men burn an average of 101 calories (4.2 calories per minute). Women burn 69 calories (3.1 calories/minute) in total.

Another study published in the New England Journal of Medicine says that a man weighing 70 kilograms would, expend approximately 3.5 calories per minute during a penetration (sex) and orgasm session.

Sex burns less than half the calories compared in comparison to mild running on a treadmill. On the treadmill, men burn 9.2 calories per minute and women burn 7.1 calories per minute. Similar findings were reached by another analysis conducted in 2013; a man in his 30s may only burn 21 calories during sex for six minutes. And that’s not all. A sex session like an exercise session, is good for the overall well-being of a person. And the end of it all — the orgasm — is the cherry on top. Even though orgasms do not help one burn calories, there are many other associated benefits. Orgasm induces you to immediate sleep, relieves pain, is a mood booster, and reduces one’s stress levels.

20 people from various countries have applied

Participants in the competition will compete for six hours each day over the course of several weeks. So far, 20 people from different countries have applied for the Championship now. Under the supervision of the Sweden Sex Federation, the first sex tournament will be held on the 8th of June.