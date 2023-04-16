Sam Smith’s ‘vulgar and satanic’ show sparks controversy

Singer Sam Smith has sparked a heated conversation online once again, thanks to another ‘controversial’ performance.

The singer, 30, took to the stage and kicked off their Gloria tour earlier this week, following the success of their fourth studio album of the same name, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

But while Sam’s fans, who were in the audience, are seemingly loving the star’s tour aesthetics and themes, critics have taken aim at the non-binary star once again – accusing them of giving ‘satanic’ and ‘sexualised’ performances.

The Unholy hitmaker’s fans have been forced to defend their idol on social media, as the singer is hit with a wave of nasty comments and unsolicited feedback underneath their latest Instagram post.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Sam – who uses they/them pronouns – dresses in a series of eye-catching looks for their latest tour, with red devil horns, sheer veils, wire crowns, nipple tassels and fishnets all making appearances throughout the performances.

The ‘Stay With Me’ singer’s tour also includes the use of religious imagery – with Sam following in the footsteps of the likes of Madonna, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga, who have all also sparked controversy, thanks to incorporating religion into their art.

As clips from Sam’s show circulate online, many of the singer’s critics have slammed the star and accused the pop star of seeking attention via their ‘sexualised’ performances.

“(They’re) taking entertainment to extreme levels! When you have the voice, I don’t understand the need to sexualise a performance like that,” one Twitter user wrote after watching footage from Sam’s show.