Saif Ali Khan opens up on House of Pataudi’s establishing its retail presence

House of Pataudi was launched in 2018 and the brand has now established itself within the retail space with stores in Goa, Bangalore and more. Apart from clothing, they will expand into categories like footwear, home decor, and perfumes. Even though the brand was launched in 2018, they unveiled their first physical store of 1500 square feet in Phoenix Market City in Bangalore followed by another store in Goa.

Speaking on the venturing into the offline space, Saif Ali Khan said, “It started very small, we literally dipped our toe in the water, and then slowly got a little more comfortable understanding what people expect, and making clear what we were offering.

Therefore, it has taken four years for us to come to a position before we thought, okay, it’s now time… it was always our ambition to have an offline store. You need to be at a certain point and have the money to open a store rather than gamble on opening one. Having gained a satisfying level of success in the online space, we ventured into the offline space.”

For House of Pataudi, Khan has collaborated with Exceed Entertainment and Myntra to take the brand to a wider audience. Speaking on this, he affirms that, “The clever idea was hooking up with Myntra. The experts kind of take over… we’re lucky that we’ve got such a nice team who work closely with me,”

Kanishka Upadhyaya, brand head at House of Pataudi & lead for celebrity brand partnerships at Exceed Entertainment, highlights that Khan’s creative instincts, strategic foresight and sophisticated taste give the brand a creative edge.

“House of Pataudi was conceptualised as a lifestyle proposition where we started out with the ethnic fashion wear segment. The traction gave us the confidence to expand into multiple connected categories like footwear, soft furnishings, beauty and personal care. We have been on a solid double-digit growth momentum in the ecommerce space and this has acted as impetus for us to venture into the offline channel as well,” she explains.

The fact that Saif Ali Khan is an actor who is well informed about the pulse of the audiences, given his success graph that spans over 3 decades, certainly reflects in his entrepreneurial ventures as well. Apart from acting and a plethora of brand endorsements (18 till date), Saif also runs his own production house called Black Knight Films.