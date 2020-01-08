It is Sagarika Ghatge’s birthday today. The actress turned 34 on Wednesday and received birthday wishes from fans and friends on social media. A post that stood out came from her husband Zaheer Khan.

Zaheer shared a couple of pictures of his wife with a caption that said, “Happy Birthday SK. My love and lifelong entertainer.”

The Chak De India actress also gave a glimpse of her birthday celebration on Instagram and wrote, “Blessed – thank you to each and every one of you for so much love and the lovely wishes . Grateful and blessed.”

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday SK. My love and lifelong entertainer 🤗❤️ A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Jan 7, 2020 at 10:47pm PST

As the New Year celebrations began, Sagarika also welcomed 2020 with a sweet post that said, “Welcoming 2020 with the man who lights up my life. Happy new year to everyone. Thank you 2019 for all the love and learnings.”

Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan got married in November 2017 in a private ceremony.

Ghatge was most recently seen in ALTBalaji’s BOSS: Baap of Special Services.