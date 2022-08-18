Sadia Khateeb’s fashion game was on point while promoting her movie

Sadia Khateeb who came out as a surprise package in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan has also been winning hearts for her fashion game during the promotions of the film. The scintillating diva served our eyes with some ravishing looks and has made us all take fashion notes.

Take a look at the five looks that we are absolutely in love with from the promotions of her film!

1. The floral yellow Anarkali is a look we can’t get over and is a must for any traditional day. The look is easy, breezy and is comfort at its best. The colour suited Sadia’s complexion perfectly and she certainly made for a pretty picture!

2. The dark yellow salwar suit with beautiful embroidery and nude make up was perfectly donned by Sadia and it was a sight to behold. It totally gave us vibrant, happy and beautiful vibes!

3. Sadia channels her inner boss lady and dons a pant suit with an overcoat and what caught our eye was the olive green colour. It was certainly a vibe and she had all eyes on her! A special mention for her messy updo, love the outfit.

4. Bring the bling on! The shimmer black pants and beige top is all things nice and we absolutely love that look.

Her dewy make up is perfectly complimenting her outfit and it was super chic, we say! This outfit can easily be worn on a night out with your gal pals right ?

5. The white pant suit makes her look like an angel right from the heaven and we must say her jewellery is the cherry on the cake.

In addition to being a super actress, Sadia has also received praises galore for her fashion sense. Let us know which is your favourite?