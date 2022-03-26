RRR box office collection day 1: Beats Baahubali 2

RRR starring megastars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn has made it to the theaters and has taken a roaring start at the box office.

On its day 1, the film has done a collection of Rs 134-136 crores in all languages at the all-India box office. If these numbers are going to continue then Rajamouli’s latest directorial will shatter his box office record of the highest opening of all time i.e Baahubali 2.

RRR has already crossed Baahubali 2’s day 1 (all languages) at the box office record, which still stands at a mammoth 121 crores.

RRR has managed to get attention and love from all corners. Not just in India, RRR has managed to do massive business in international markets too. Just from the international collection, RRR’s business is said to have reached 75 crores. It has done exceptionally well in the US.

Fans have gone completely crazy after watching the movie.