Rorschach Trailer dropped on Mammootty’s birthday promises an edgy watch

The much anticipated trailer of Rorschach starring Mammootty in the leading role is unveiled on the occasion of the actor’s 71st birthday on Wednesday.

The dark and intensive 90 minutes trailer is hard hitting right from the beginning and promises an edgy watch with a bundle of mystery knots to be untangled. The Megastar is presented in a never seen avatar of Luke Antony who is a mystery in himself. The thriller routes to death tolls, suspects, strange events and a mysterious man Luke Antony.

Rorschach has all the attention since its announcement. The posters also created ripples in social media. Now the makers pumped the Mammootty fans by dropping the ambiguous trailer on his birthday.

Produced under the banner of Mammotty Kampany, the dark thriller is directed by Nisham Basheer and penned down by Sameer Abdul.

The film is expected to hit the theatres at the end of this year. The actor is now gearing up for Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.