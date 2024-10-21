Remo D’Souza denies fraud allegations, urges against rumors

Renowned choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza has responded to recent allegations circulating on social media regarding a legal case involving him and his wife, Lizelle D’Souza.

The couple is facing claims of cheating a dance troupe, and the story has rapidly gained attention. However, Remo has expressed his frustration over the spread of misinformation and rumors before the facts are fully known.

On Sunday, Remo D’Souza took to Instagram to address the matter directly. In his statement, he urged people to refrain from jumping to conclusions or sharing unverified information.

“It has come to our notice through media reports that some complaint has been registered alleging fraud in regards to a certain dance troupe. It’s disheartening that such information has been published. We would like to request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours before ascertaining true facts,” his statement read.

Remo assured his fans and supporters that he and Lizelle would present their side of the story soon. He also stated that they are fully cooperating with the authorities as the case unfolds. “We shall put our case forward in due time and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in every way possible like we have done so far,” he added.

In the message, the couple also expressed gratitude to their family, friends, and fans for the love and support they’ve received during this challenging time. The post concluded with a warm note: “Love always, Lizelle & Remo.”

The news of the case has sparked considerable interest due to Remo’s prominence in the Indian entertainment industry. As a highly respected choreographer, he has been a staple in dance reality shows for over a decade. Since 2009, Remo has been a judge on several popular shows such as ‘Dance India Dance’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘Dance Plus’, and ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

Beyond his work on television, Remo has also made his mark in Bollywood as a director. His debut as a filmmaker came in 2011 with the movie ‘F.A.L.T.U’, which starred Jackky Bhagnani. Over the years, Remo has continued to build his reputation both as a judge and as a filmmaker.

For now, Remo and Lizelle D’Souza are focusing on working with the authorities and clearing their names.