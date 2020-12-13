Raveena Tandon is having the time of her life in Himachal Pradesh, where the actress is currently shooting for an upcoming project.

In her latest post on her verified Instagram account, Raveena can be seen posing in the snow clad mountains of Himachal, just like Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan did while shooting in Switzerland.

“Was doing a #Switzerlandkasharukh in the stunningly gorgeous Himachal mountains .. just love, love my beautiful India! yeh desh hai mera!” captioned the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Last week, the actress shared a photo sitting beside a fireplace. “Books, winter, fireplaces …these are a few of my favourite things,” Raveena shared on Instagram.

Sharing the photo of mountains in another post earlier this month, Raveena wrote: “Breaking through the clouds, When the snow melts and you warm up to the sun again …I find my happiness where the sun shines.”