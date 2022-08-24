Rashmika Mandanna replies to fan’s special request

Rashmika Mandanna truly never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her wittiness and time and again proves she is an actress of the masses. Recently the actress was seen replying to a comment of her fan which certainly came as a big surprise and a sense of acknowledgment from her favorite star.

Rashmika’s fans have always seen showering their love in the comment section with their loving comments to every post of the actress but this time the actress went on to reply to a fan when he posted an adorable selfie with her and wrote –

“Just bumped into my crush #RashmikaMandanna”

❤️❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 22, 2022

As a loving gesture for this post, the actress added heart emojis in the reply to the post. Moreover, such a humble and kind gesture is everything that makes her a favorite star and indeed justifies why she is a ‘National Crush’.

Other than spreading smiles on social media, on the work front the actress has an interesting lineup with films like Pushpa 2, Animal, ‘And Goodbye’ under her kitty along with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Varisu with Vijay Thalapatty.