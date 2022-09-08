Rashmika Mandanna gets heavily mobbed by fans as she pays visit to Lalbaugh Ka Raja

Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna had recently made an appearance at Lalbaugh Ka Raja, where she had gone to seek blessings, yesterday. The actress was mobbed by a humongous crowd who wanted to catch a glimpse of the actress.

Pushpa actress, Rashmika Mandanna has been the talk of the town and the apple of fans’ eyes for her humble, cute, and down-to-earth demeanor. She looked stunning as she donned a multi-colored printed lehenga with a matching shrug on top. Post the trailer launch event, she was papped at the historic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in the city, where she got Ganpati’s darshan.

Apart from Goodbye, Rashmika has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will feature next in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The actress also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.