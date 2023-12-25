Rapper Uday Pandhi lifts trophy for ‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’

Uday Pandhi from Delhi was declared the undisputed champion of ‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’.

The Dee MC Dynamites champion won millions of hearts throughout his extraordinary journey of 10 competitive weeks.

Super-talented Bassick from Jhansi was declared the runner-up, while conscious rapper 100RBH from Amravati won the ‘OG Hustler trophy’.

Ecstatic about the win, Uday said: “POCO MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT has been more than a stage; it’s been an unbelievable trajectory of learning, hard work, and experimentation. I was fortunate to be a part of this phenomenon that allowed me to push boundaries, get out of my comfort zone, and grow as an artist. My Squad Boss, Dee MC was my unshakeable support in this process. Winning this trophy is like a dream and I am humbled by this honour!”

The grand finale was a true-blue battleground, with stellar performances by finalists, Mrunal Shankar, Kayden Sharma, Vijay Dada, Bassick, 100RBH and Uday Pandhi, the top 6 who proved their mettle through this rollercoaster ride of challenges.

Talking about Uday’s big win, global rap artist and supremo Badshah said: “I am really happy to see Uday win; he totally deserved this title. I am proud of each contestant that has graced this stage, and I wish them all the best in the future.

“I am extremely pleased to partner with MTV Hustle once again and look forward to a long-standing partnership with IPS like these that do full justice to talent discovery and honing of creative skills within the burgeoning hip-hop scene in India.”

This season proved to be a landmark one, as the champion and OG Hustler trophy-winner both belong to Dee MC’s Squad.

Not only was this a groundbreaking win for a Femcee, but also a first in Indian rap history, reinforcing MTV Hustle as the biggest rap battleground that is inclusive and open to talent.

Thrilled about this win, Dee MC said: “I am super proud of Uday, and I am extremely happy that my squad won! I feel he has been an inspiration all along for all of us! I have always believed in his humility, talent, determination, and passion. Full power to Uday!”