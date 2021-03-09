Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and living in quarantine at home. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her son’s health update.

Sharing a photo of Ranbir, Neetu wrote: “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

Commenting on Neetu’s post, fans and followers shared their wishes for Ranbir’s speedy recovery.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram story to share a selfie with her ailing brother.

Neetu Kapoor had contracted the coronavirus in December last year while shooting for the upcoming film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” in Chandigarh.

On the work front, Ranbir has lately been busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy film “Brahmastra” alongside rumored girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. However, it is being speculated that shoot will be temporarily stalled with the lead actor contracting Covid-19.

Ranbir’s next release is “Shamshera” on June 25. The Karan Malhotra film is an action drama co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and is produced by Yash Raj Films.