Rakul Preet Singh juggles for promotions of Doctor G and Thank God while shooting in Scotland

Rakul Preet Singh is all set to be seen in two more releases this year, both in October itself; Doctor G and Thank God. And clearly, doing so many projects simultaneously cannot be an easy task, as the actress is known to be juggling 3 films together.

A source close to her informs, “Rakul is currently stationed in Scotland for the shoot of an unannounced project, and since she had to be there for a long shoot, she is using whatever time she can take out from the hectic schedule to simultaneously promote her next releases, Doctor G and Thank God, online itself, juggling between these 3 films together.”

The source adds, “Rakul is very enthusiastic when it comes to working, so she never minds a hectic schedule. She is set to get right into Thank God promotions physically, from the 13th itself, the very day she lands back in Mumbai from Scotland.”

With 2 of her films slated to release soon, and many already released, Rakul Preet is enjoying a very busy year. Talking about her multiple releases in 2022, in a recent interview with a leading daily, she said, “I am feeling great but this wasn’t planned at all. It so happened that all the films came out this year in a row. I am happy with the fact that they are all very different from one another. I am hoping that people will love the other two films coming out this month”.

While she shined in her bold and stunning role in Cuttputlli, her first-time chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G is already creating a huge hype. The actress will be seen playing a cop in the film, Thank God and will also be seen in Chhatriwali.