Rakesh Roshan wishes veteran actor Prem Chopra on his Birthday

Legendary veteran actor Prem Chopra turns 86 today. He was the most popular Bollywood villain of his time, while on the other hand the actor is said to be soft-spoken and kindhearted.
Veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan posted a picture on his Instagram handle with a sweet message for his friend Prem Chopra.
He wrote, “Prem Birthday Greetings! you are the bestest of the best, long live our friendship “
Many fans penned heartfelt notes for the actor on his birthday
Prem Naam Hai Mera…
Prem Chopra
Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/Vy3O84ZJeT
— Ifty khan (@Iftykhan15) September 23, 2022
Here’s wishing the eternally handsome and supremely talented actor, the one and only Prem Chopra a very happy birthday. We wish he continues to live a long and happy life. #HappyBirthdayPremChopra
.#PremChopra #HappyBirthday #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/KuaICz6mK3
— Spruha Joshi (@spruhavarad) September 23, 2022
#AmitabhBachchan and his brother Ajitabh along with Prem Chopra during the shooting of Do Anjaane.#HappyBirthdayPremChopra ji pic.twitter.com/NFJKdYcRt4
— Shital Shelke (@PurwiShelke) September 22, 2022
@FilmHistoryPic
Best wishes to one of talented Indian actors in the Indian FilmIndustry, Prem Chopra ji on his birthday #PremChopra pic.twitter.com/zzeYBEMNsB
— Dil Joshi (@DilPCS) September 23, 2022