Rakesh Roshan wishes veteran actor Prem Chopra on his Birthday

Veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan posted a picture on his Instagram handle with a sweet message for his friend Prem Chopra.

SNS | New Delhi | September 23, 2022 2:59 pm

(Instagram / @rakesh_roshan9)

Legendary veteran actor Prem Chopra turns 86 today. He was the most popular Bollywood villain of his time, while on the other hand the actor is said to be soft-spoken and kindhearted.

Veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan posted a picture on his Instagram handle with a sweet message for his friend Prem Chopra.

 

He wrote, “Prem Birthday Greetings! you are the bestest of the best, long live our friendship “

Many fans penned heartfelt notes for the actor on his birthday

 

