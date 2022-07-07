Raashii Khanna shares unseen pictures with family

The multi-lingual star Raashii Khanna who is still receiving a lot of appreciation for her latest film Pakka Commercial is now gearing pace for the release of her next one, Thank You for The Movie.

The actress took it to her Instagram account and posted a carousel of pictures with her family along with a thankful note. The actress wrote about how we take the words “Thank you” for granted in our lives.

The actress has been on a promotional spree as she has been continuously promoting her upcoming films. Post the success of Pakka Commercial, the actress has now set foot to promote Thank You the movie which will release on 22nd July.

Raashii has also been working on her B-town projects. The actress currently has Yodha with Siddharth Malhotra and Farzi with Shahid Kapoor in her kitty and will be soon working on more Bollywood projects.