R Madhavan’s ‘Dhokha -Round D Corner’ set to release on 23rd September

After making a lot of buzzes, ‘Dhokha -Round D Corner’ starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushalii Kumar has announced its release date. The announcement video of the suspense drama is out and the audience is quite impressed. The film has piqued everyone’s interest from day one and marks Khushalii Kumar’s debut in Bollywood.

The video released by the makers has spiked our excitement and will have you on the edge of your seats from start to finish. The film is a multi-perspective pacy film based on an urban couple and promises to take the audience through the whirlwind journey during a day in the life of the couple. Twists and turns, edge-of-your-seat drama, and seeding the thought of what is true and what is false, that is Dhokha – Round D Corner.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma under the T-Series banner the film is slated to hit cinemas on 23rd September 2022.

Check out the video here: