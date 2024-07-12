Prabhas strikes gold again: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ joins Baahubali in ₹1000 cr club

Pan India superstar Prabhas has achieved yet another milestone, as his latest film, “Kalki 2898 AD,” has soared past the ₹1000 crore mark globally. This remarkable feat makes it the second film in his career to reach this level, following the monumental success of “Baahubali 2.”

With this latest triumph, Prabhas continues to cement his reputation as a leading figure in Indian cinema. His diverse roles and unwavering commitment to his craft have earned him a dedicated fan base that spans across the globe. “Kalki 2898 AD” joining the prestigious ₹1000 crore club is a clear indication of his immense popularity and the strong support he receives from audiences everywhere.

Prabhas’s box office prowess is not a new phenomenon. After the groundbreaking success of “Baahubali 2,” which set records and became the highest-grossing Indian film at the time, he has consistently raised the bar for what it means to be a Pan India superstar. Each of his films seems to surpass expectations, and “Kalki 2898 AD” is no exception.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Throughout his career, Prabhas has been part of numerous high-profile projects that have made waves in the industry. Films like “Salaar” and “Saaho,” along with the iconic “Baahubali” series, have not only garnered critical acclaim but have also contributed to his status as a global phenomenon. His ability to resonate with audiences from various backgrounds underscores his unique position within the film industry.

Prabhas’s journey in cinema began in 2002 with his debut in the drama “Eeswar.” However, it was his performance in the romantic action film “Varsham” (2004) that truly marked the beginning of his rise to stardom. Following that breakthrough, he starred in a series of commercially successful films including “Chatrapathi,” “Bujjigadu,” “Billa,” “Darling,” “Mr. Perfect,” and “Mirchi,” the latter earning him the Nandi Award for Best Actor.

His portrayal of dual roles in the epic saga “Baahubali: The Beginning” and its sequel “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” was a turning point in his career, establishing him as the first true Pan-Indian star. Despite facing challenges and a brief lull in his career, Prabhas made a triumphant comeback with “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” in 2023, followed by the sci-fi adventure “Kalki 2898 AD” in 2024.

With each film, Prabhas not only entertains but also inspires millions, setting new benchmarks for future filmmakers. His journey exemplifies resilience and dedication, qualities that have undoubtedly contributed to his extraordinary achievements.

As he continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, fans eagerly await what this Pan India superstar will conquer next.