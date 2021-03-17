Actor Pankaj Tripathi says irrespective of the character he portrays on screen, he ensures that he adopts an acting style that people can relate to.

“I make sure that I adopt an acting style that is realistic and relatable. Be it comedy or any other character that I play, I ensure they are projected as human as possible on-screen,” Pankaj said.

He added: “To be able to relate with three different generations of a family is something I never thought I would do one day, and I’m so delighted that I have something to offer to each generation through some of my projects that everybody could enjoy.”

Pankaj has several releases this year including “Mimi”,”83″ and “Mumbai Saga” among many others.