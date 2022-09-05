Pankaj Tripathi, popularly known as Kaleen Bhaiya from ‘Mirzapur’ and Guruji from ‘Sacred Games’ has been an inspiration for many aspiring actors. From sprinkling comedy into the serious roles to winning a million hearts, he fits perfectly into the mold of a versatile actor. His method-acting is what makes me relatable and helps him connect with the audience on a personal level.

Today on the actor’s birthday, here is a list of characters done by Pankaj Tripathi, that are timeless

Sultan from ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

Rahul Satyendra (Sattu Bhaiya) from ‘Ludo’

Akhandanand Tripathi from ‘ Mirzapur’



Maadhav Mishra from ‘Criminal Justice’

Rudra from ‘Stree’



Bhanu from ‘Mimi’

Twitter has been flooded with heartwarming wishes for Pankaj Tripathi by his fans and co-actors

Happy birthday to this actor who lives rent free in my heart @TripathiiPankaj aa rahe hain aapse milne jald hee #Mirzapur pic.twitter.com/kf4rmIB4Po — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) September 5, 2022

Indian film industry is lucky to have a star like you @TripathiiPankaj. Thank you for always teaching us to stay grounded. Very happy Birthday to you — Subhangi Singh (@subhangi_singh) September 5, 2022

The King Of Bollywood In Acting.

Happy Birthday @TripathiiPankaj sir.

Music…..

…..Because of U, We Bihari Feel proud Everywhere. pic.twitter.com/SOjhK1ANSB — Kush kr Yadav (@Imkushprakash) September 5, 2022