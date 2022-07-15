From Bablu Pandit to Johnny, Vikrant Massey is a Powerhouse

From making his debut through a television serial Vikrant Massey has always been known for his unconventional choices with his versatile acting spectacle. The actor who made his big-screen debut with “Lootera” be it Television, films, or OTT, Vikrant has marked his presence across all the mediums of entertainment.

The actor made a great impact with his character of Bablu Pandit from Mirzapur, fans desperately wanted his presence in the next season after his death in the first one.

After coming a long way in the industry, the actor has given some of the most remarkable and noteworthy performances on the screen. Let us look at Vikrant Massey’s 9 best movies that are treated to the audience with his versatility.

1. Lootera

While the film marked Vikrant’s debut in Bollywood, it has seen the actor’s sheer ability to perform went on to grab him his place in the industry. Vikrant played Dev, a fellow conman, and the best friend of the lead actor, Ranveer Singh, who plays Varun.

2. Haseen Dillruba

Vikrant played the character of Rishab “Rishu” Saxena a husband who can go to any height to be with his wife Rani, Taapsee Pannu. The actor very fondly portrayed the character of an innocent husband who turned into a rebellious one. Vikrant truly showed the phenomenon of his character arc in this Hindi romantic mystery thriller film.

3. Chhapaak

While owning his place in this women-centric film with his strong performance that is donned upon its strong subject, Vikrant truly made his presence count with his acting spectacle. The actor starred with Deepika Padukone and was seen playing the character of Amol Dwivedi, the creator of a foundation for acid attack survivors.

4. Criminal Justice

Playing the lead role in this crime thriller legal drama web series was truly meant for Vikrant. With his innocent face, the actor was seen living his terrible life in prison till he was not proven guilty. The way he showcased his character Aditya Sharma who goes through a personality transformation from an innocent guy to a tough guy was truly noteworthy.

5. Cargo

While his quest of exploring a different genre in every upcoming film, the actor again stunned the audience by playing a lead in this philosophical science fiction morbid humor film. Vikrant played the character of Prahastha who works for the Post Death Transition services.

6. A Death in the Gunj

Having appeared on the screen with veteran actors like Tanuja, Om Puri, Jim Sarbh, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, and Tillotama Shome, Vikrant played the challenging role of Shutu, a character who struggles with his notions of masculinity and what is acceptable in society.

7. Lipstick Under My Burkha

With his constant spree of featuring in great content-based films, Vikrant’s character in this film is one example of the same. In the film, Vikrant played the character of Arshad, who owns and operates a small photography studio.

8. Love Hostel

In this recently released romantic thriller film, Vikrant displayed a love angle in a different way as he played the character of Ahmed who chose to spend the rest of his life with Jyoti when they come across a challenge from a ruthless mercenary, Vijay Singh Dagar. Vikrant was seen sharing screen space with Bobby Deol, and Sanya Malhotra.

9. Forensic

Yet again bringing a crime thriller, Vikrant truly nailed his character of Johnny, a member of the forensic team along with Megha, played by Radhika Apte who leads the investigation.