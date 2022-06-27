Nora Fatehi pays respect to DDJ contestants in her style

Quite recently, international artist Nora Fatehi, who changed the landscape of Indian entertainment, celebrated the little ‘All Stars’ performance on her show ‘Dance Deewane Junior’ in the most unique manner. As a mark of respect, the multi-talented artist didn’t shy away from offering her heels on stage and bowing down to the contestants, whose performance completely shook her!

For those unaware, offering one’s shoe on stage in the dance culture and particularly hip-hop is considered a mark of respect and being blown away and rendered speechless by a performance. Considered a high compliment in the performing-arts entertainment world, this is a sign given in the language of dancing to give respect to the person in front without speaking.

Needless to say, the young contestants on Dance Dewaane Juniors were left moved and overwhelmed by Nora Fatehi’s gesture, inspiring them to give it their best shot!

Apart from being as versatile as it gets, Nora’s impact on a wide demographic of her global fans is truly unparalleled. With her charisma and warm personality, the global artist has amassed the love from fans across the globe and is also extremely popular with kids. Nora’s blockbuster tracks and iconic moves have always inspired millions of reels around the world, cementing her position as the most popular dance icon in the country and one of the most sought-after entertainment heavyweights overseas.