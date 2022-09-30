Nominations for International Emmy 2022 announced

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominees for the 2022 International Emmy Awards on Friday.
“Sex Education,” Jodie Comer limiter series “Help” and “Lupin” are among the shows nominated for an International Emmy Award, Variety reported. 23 countries are represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees. “When you look at the geographic spread, diversity and quality of our Nominees, it becomes obvious that great television knows no borders and is emerging around the world,” said International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner.
“We look forward to recognizing these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage with the International Emmy.”
In the performance categories, the best actor nominations go to Sverrir Gudnason for A Royal Secret, Scoot McNairy for Narcos: Mexico, Irving Welsh’s Crime’s Dougray Scott and Lee Sun-Kyun for Dr. Brain. And the best actress nominees are Celine Buckens for Showtrial, Leticia Colin in Where My Heart Is, Reyka’s Kim Engelbrecht and Lou de Laage for The Mad Women’s Ball.
2022 International Emmy Awards will be presented on November 21 in NewYork City.
Here’s the full nomination list:
Best Performance by an Actor
Sverrir Gudnason in “En Kunglig Affar” [“A Royal Secret”]
SVT
Stellanova Film / SVT / Film i Vast / Stockholm Film Fund
Sweden
Scoot McNairy in “Narcos: Mexico”
Netflix / Gaumont
Mexico
Dougray Scott in “Irvine Welsh’s Crime”
Cineflix Media Inc. / Buccaneer Media / Off Grid Film & TV
United Kingdom
Lee Sun-Kyun in “Dr. Brain”
Bound Entertainment / Kakao Entertainment / Studioplex / Dark Circle
Pictures / Apple
South Korea
Best Performance by an Actress
Celine Buckens in “Showtrial”
World Productions
United Kingdom
Leticia Colin in “Onde Esta Meu Coracao” [“Where My Heart Is”]
Globoplay
Brazil
Kim Engelbrecht in “Reyka”
tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa /
Fremantle / Heromotives
South Africa
Lou de Laage in “Le Bal des Folles” [“The Mad Women’s Ball”]
Legende Films / Amazon
France
Comedy
“Bunker” [“Bunker”]
HBO Latin America / WarnerMedia Latin America / Dopamine
Mexico
“Dreaming Whilst Black”
Big Deal Films
United Kingdom
“On The Verge”
The Film TV / Canal+ Creation Originale
France
“Sex Education”
Netflix / Eleven Film
United Kingdom
Documentary
“Enfants De Daech, Les Damnes De La Guerre” [“Iraq’s Lost Generation”]
Cineteve / France Televisions / LCP / RTS / DR / NRK / SVT / Region Ile-de
France / CNC / PROCIREP – ANGOA
France
“Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance”
NHK
Japan
“O Caso Evandro” [“The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot”]
Globoplay / Glaz Entretenimento
Brazil
“The Return: Life After ISIS”
Sky / Alba Sotorra Productions / MetFilm
United Kingdom
Drama Series
“Lupin”
Netflix / Gaumont Television
France
“Narcos: Mexico”
Netflix / Gaumont
Mexico
“Reyka”
tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa /
Fremantle / Heromotives
South Africa
“Vigil”
World Productions
United Kingdom
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
“2021 Latin American Music Awards”
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises / Somos Productions, LLC
United States
“Buscando A Frida”
Telemundo Global Studios / Argos
United States
“La Suerte De Loli”
Telemundo Global Studios
United States
“Malverde, El Santo Patron”
Telemundo Global Studios / Equipment and Film Design (EFD)
United States
Short-Form Series
“Espiritu Pionero” [“Pioneer Spirit”]
TV Publica Argentina
Argentina
“Fly on the Wall”
Al Jazeera Digital
Qatar
“Nissene i bingen” [“Santas in the Hay”]
Seefood TV
Norway
“Rurangi”
Autonomouse / The Yellow Affair
New Zealand
TV Movie/Mini-Series
“Help”
The Forge / All3Media International
United Kingdom
“Il est elle” [“(S)he”]
Newen Connect / And So On Films
France
“Isabel, La Historia Intima De La Escritora Isabel Allende” [“Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende”]
Megamedia Chile
Chile
“On The Job”
Reality MM Studios / Globe Studios / HBO / Warner Media
Philippines