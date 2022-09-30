Nominations for International Emmy 2022 announced

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominees for the 2022 International Emmy Awards on Friday.

“Sex Education,” Jodie Comer limiter series “Help” and “Lupin” are among the shows nominated for an International Emmy Award, Variety reported. 23 countries are represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees. “When you look at the geographic spread, diversity and quality of our Nominees, it becomes obvious that great television knows no borders and is emerging around the world,” said International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner.

“We look forward to recognizing these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage with the International Emmy.”

In the performance categories, the best actor nominations go to Sverrir Gudnason for A Royal Secret, Scoot McNairy for Narcos: Mexico, Irving Welsh’s Crime’s Dougray Scott and Lee Sun-Kyun for Dr. Brain. And the best actress nominees are Celine Buckens for Showtrial, Leticia Colin in Where My Heart Is, Reyka’s Kim Engelbrecht and Lou de Laage for The Mad Women’s Ball.

2022 International Emmy Awards will be presented on November 21 in NewYork City.

Here’s the full nomination list:

Best Performance by an Actor

Sverrir Gudnason in “En Kunglig Affar” [“A Royal Secret”]

SVT

Stellanova Film / SVT / Film i Vast / Stockholm Film Fund

Sweden

Scoot McNairy in “Narcos: Mexico”

Netflix / Gaumont

Mexico

Dougray Scott in “Irvine Welsh’s Crime”

Cineflix Media Inc. / Buccaneer Media / Off Grid Film & TV

United Kingdom

Lee Sun-Kyun in “Dr. Brain”

Bound Entertainment / Kakao Entertainment / Studioplex / Dark Circle

Pictures / Apple

South Korea

Best Performance by an Actress

Celine Buckens in “Showtrial”

World Productions

United Kingdom

Leticia Colin in “Onde Esta Meu Coracao” [“Where My Heart Is”]

Globoplay

Brazil

Kim Engelbrecht in “Reyka”

tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa /

Fremantle / Heromotives

South Africa

Lou de Laage in “Le Bal des Folles” [“The Mad Women’s Ball”]

Legende Films / Amazon

France

Comedy

“Bunker” [“Bunker”]

HBO Latin America / WarnerMedia Latin America / Dopamine

Mexico

“Dreaming Whilst Black”

Big Deal Films

United Kingdom

“On The Verge”

The Film TV / Canal+ Creation Originale

France

“Sex Education”

Netflix / Eleven Film

United Kingdom

Documentary

“Enfants De Daech, Les Damnes De La Guerre” [“Iraq’s Lost Generation”]

Cineteve / France Televisions / LCP / RTS / DR / NRK / SVT / Region Ile-de

France / CNC / PROCIREP – ANGOA

France

“Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance”

NHK

Japan

“O Caso Evandro” [“The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot”]

Globoplay / Glaz Entretenimento

Brazil

“The Return: Life After ISIS”

Sky / Alba Sotorra Productions / MetFilm

United Kingdom

Drama Series

“Lupin”

Netflix / Gaumont Television

France

“Narcos: Mexico”

Netflix / Gaumont

Mexico

“Reyka”

tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa /

Fremantle / Heromotives

South Africa

“Vigil”

World Productions

United Kingdom

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

“2021 Latin American Music Awards”

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises / Somos Productions, LLC

United States

“Buscando A Frida”

Telemundo Global Studios / Argos

United States

“La Suerte De Loli”

Telemundo Global Studios

United States

“Malverde, El Santo Patron”

Telemundo Global Studios / Equipment and Film Design (EFD)

United States

Short-Form Series

“Espiritu Pionero” [“Pioneer Spirit”]

TV Publica Argentina

Argentina

“Fly on the Wall”

Al Jazeera Digital

Qatar

“Nissene i bingen” [“Santas in the Hay”]

Seefood TV

Norway

“Rurangi”

Autonomouse / The Yellow Affair

New Zealand

TV Movie/Mini-Series

“Help”

The Forge / All3Media International

United Kingdom

“Il est elle” [“(S)he”]

Newen Connect / And So On Films

France

“Isabel, La Historia Intima De La Escritora Isabel Allende” [“Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende”]

Megamedia Chile

Chile

“On The Job”

Reality MM Studios / Globe Studios / HBO / Warner Media

Philippines