Singer-actor Nick Jonas is planning something special for his first wedding anniversary with Priyanka Chopra.

The couple got married in India in December last year at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace as per both Christian and Hindu rituals.

Speaking to Entertainment Online, Nick shared that he does not want to tell what the celebrations will be like, as that will ruin the surprise completely.

“We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time. It’s been a crazy year. It’s flown by, it’s hard to believe it. John Varvatos was at our wedding, so he was there to be with us and it was a great couple days celebration. This year’s been, for she and I both, probably the craziest of our lives, but kind of nice to have that centering grounding feeling with each other,” he was quoted as saying, by Entertainment Online.

The singer further added that it was not hard adjusting to married life.

“I think we settled into our roles as husband and wife fairly quickly. A lot of our friends always said that it seemed like we were supposed to be together, so it feels natural. There are natural adjustments when your life is becoming one together, but it’s been a beautiful year. Hopefully next year we have a bit more time to be in the same place, but being busy is not bad either,” he shared.

“The good news is that we both really enjoy talking to each other, which I think is probably pretty important if you married somebody. There aren’t as many rules for, like, how long we can go and things like that. I think we just — we’d always just do the best we can and understand first and foremost we love what we do as well and support each other as well,” he further added.

Priyanka Chopra is in Delhi shooting for the Netflix film The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. Raman Bahrani is directing the film, which is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel of the same name.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas just oversaw the release of Midway last week.