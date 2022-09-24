‘NH7 Weekender’ set to return in Pune this November

After successfully organizing the 2022 edition of NH7 Weekender, NODWIN Gaming and BACARDÍ are all set to launch another edition of India’s ‘happiest multi-genre music festival’ in Pune on the 25th, 26th & 27th of November.

The festival will witness 40+ artists perform across 5 Stages around a mix of genres spanning singers and songwriters performing Hip Hop, Rock, Metal, and Electronic.

In its 13th year, the festival brandishes the tagline – “13 Mera Weekender” to celebrate the connection with the community immersing its audience in vibes that spread camaraderie and gaiety all across.

The festival kickstarted in Pune in 2010 and has since been synonymous with the city.

Tickets for the show are available at Paytm Insider. Ticketing categories range from INR 1,799 to 5,499.

About the Pune Festival: