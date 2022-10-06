NH7 Weekender announces Artist Line-up

India’s ‘happiest multi-genre music festival’ NH7 Weekender, scheduled in Pune from November 25th to 27th, 2022, has announced its first line-up of artists, a stunning ensemble of local and global performers. Over 40 artists have been roped in to set the stage ablaze with a mix of genres spanning Hip Hop, Rock, Metal, and Electronic.

The festival will see performances by international artists like American folk rock band The Lumineers, and Dirty Loops, a Swedish Jazz, R&B/Soul, and Pop band, along with Berklee Indian Ensemble, that brings to the fore a new sound inspired by the entire spectrum of Indian music, with influences ranging from the hip-hop to Middle Eastern undertones.

The festival also promises to showcase electrifying performances from our very own Bloodywood, The F16s, Yashraj, and Hanumankind.

Others in the homegrown category include Dappest + adL as well as Parekh and Singh. Adding to the excitement will be Easy Wanderlings, Tejas, VelvetMeetsATimeTraveller, Kraken, Gutslit, Trees For Toothpicks, Pacifist, Dohnraj & The Peculiars, Rudy Mukta, Wild Wild Women, Adi, Karshni, Kamakshi Khanna, Gouri & Aksha, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Fox in The Garden, Utsavi Jha, Saachi, Shreyas Iyengar, Rawal X Bharg and Perp X Linfomation. And there’s more to be announced very soon! The festival is an IP of NODWIN Gaming, the Gaming and eSports arm of Nazara Technologies, and presented by BACARDÍ Experiences.

About the Pune Festival: