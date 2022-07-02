Netizens hail Vijay Deverakonda’s new ‘Liger’ poster as Sexiest Poster

Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handle to drop the poster of his next Pan India film, ‘Liger’. The young actor, who is seeming to be the next biggest thing in Indian cinema, left all jaws dropped with his bold poster, semi-nude with just a bouquet of roses for his highly anticipated next, Liger. The poster reads, “Saala Crossbreed”.

A Film that took my everything.

As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything!

Coming Soon#LIGER pic.twitter.com/ljyhK7b1e1 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 2, 2022

The kind of impact it has had over the fans, especially the ladies is unprecedented and proof of the kind of sensation that Vijay already is, countrywide, a true crossbreed. The actor has taken over social media within minutes of the launch of the poster as his poster is trending on Twitter already.

Netizens around the nation are going gaga over the strapping hot masculine physique of the young man. Taking to their social media handles, fascinated young ladies and fans shared :

https://twitter.com/teja5525/status/1543095545085841408

Rockk on liger can't wait #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/KGjwnqGOun — ATR Rebelism (@MrATR_02) July 2, 2022

This is a piece of art 🔥🔥 @TheDeverakonda you have distracted almost every human right now what have you doneee 🥵🥵 #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/Ybmsojr9eJ — shiva40318 (@shiva40318) July 2, 2022

You're proving why we are crazy about you. And then you should have You truly to out of ur way to make an impact… 👏👏👏#VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/fR1x6XlL3b — Payal Chaudhari (@PayalCh53) July 2, 2022

As Vijay takes the nation over with just a poster, it will be interesting to see what happens when ‘Liger’ will hit the big screens on the 25th of August, 2022.

Vijay, known as a South superstar, shot to fame after the success of the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu in 2016. He then starred in several movies, including Arjun Reddy, which was later adapted in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead.