Netizens hail Hrithik Roshan’s Vedha character as his best performance

Hrithik Roshan is someone who has always surprised his audiences with different characters that he has played, whether it be Vijay Dinanath Chauhan from Agneepath or Kabir from War, he has always left no stone unturned in creating magic on the big screen.

He has been someone who has stunned everyone with his versatile looks and striking action each and every time he has gotten the opportunity. He was the Superhero that the world came to know of from India when he played the character of Krrish and was loved and endeared by everyone.

Now as he has returned to the screen playing Vedha in Vikram Vedha, it is safe to say that it is perhaps one of Hrithik Roshan’s best performances. It is nothing like what we have seen Hrithik do to date. He has picked this iconic character but made it his own in such a differently lovely way that no one else could do. Every time he is on the screen, it is magical.

In every frame that he is in, his screen presence is so powerful, you cannot take your eyes off him. He makes it look so effortless but he surely has put an immense amount of hard work into portraying this layered, nuanced character. Such a character can be achieved only through the solid craft of an actor like Hrithik Roshan.

Right from when the teaser was released, cinema buffs had been eagerly awaiting to watch him on the big screen. The story is something that is quite gripping but what makes you start believing in the magic the movie creates is the amazing acting performance of Vedha and the high-octane action sequences that make you want to not even miss a glimpse, that’s the aura the superstar, Hrithik Roshan has. His screen presence always steals the show whichever kind of role he does, he owns the role and makes the audiences fall in love with him each and every time he’s on screen.