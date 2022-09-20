With the mythological drama, Adipurush all set to release in January next year, it looks like promotions have already started with Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ baseless link-up rumours starting to make rounds. This link-up is nothing but a cheap PR stunt inspired by the early times.

Back in the 80s, a new couple was born every time a film was about to hit the theatres, and the anticipation to watch the new chemistry on-screen spiralled as the audience read more and more about them. But nor is this 80s and we are way ahead of time when it comes to PR.

Pairing two actors for attracting audiences for a mythological film, especially one that is supposed to be around Ram and Sita, is not only incorrect but is also a cheap PR stunt.

The fans are so furious that #ShameOnAdipurushPRteam has started floating on social media lately. While Indian makers love indulging in cinema that involves mythology, and when the story is purportedly a portion of the great Ramayana, it comes across as impure and unprincipled for a PR to link two actors as a couple.

Today, the netizens are sound and witty, they are well versed in public relations and how it is used to make sure a film reaches its ideal audience. But amidst all the morales of PR, the PR team of Adipurush is making nefarious choices to promote a film.

Especially at a time when the lead actor, Prabhas is also dealing with the loss of his uncle. Their idea of promoting a love story that is not true is a fraud on its own and is the cheapest form of PR, says the netizens.

To add to this, if an insider is to be trusted, it says “While they share a good bond as co-stars, there is nothing beyond that between Prabhas and Kriti. It’s beyond our understanding on how their bond can be exaggerated as dating”.

This is what netizens have to say:

ye PR walo ki soch ghatiya hai. itni mahan film ha bantadhar kardiya #ShameOnAdipurushPRteam — डॉ. मशहूर गुलाटी 🇮🇳 🏥 (@DrMashurGulatig) September 20, 2022

ye PR walo ki soch ghatiya hai. itni mahan film ha bantadhar kardiya #ShameOnAdipurushPRteam — डॉ. मशहूर गुलाटी 🇮🇳 🏥 (@DrMashurGulatig) September 20, 2022