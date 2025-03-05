Netflix drops the exhilarating teaser of Japanese film ‘Bullet Train Explosion’

Netflix is expanding its international content catalogue every day now, especially the live-action Japanese film range. The platform has dropped the high-stakes teaser of ‘Bullet Train Explosion,’ promising a gripping ride where the heart rates will hit a new high every passing second. Shinji Higuchi, the c-director of ‘Shin Godzilla’ is helming the title. Fans can look forward to the adrenaline rush on April 23.

Leading the ensemble is Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, who plays the daunting conductor Takaichi. Kanata Hosoda joins him as fellow conductor Fujii and Non-portraying driver Matsumoto. ‘Bullet Train Explosion’ also stars Machiko Ono as House of Representatives member Kagami and Jun Kaname as YouTuber Todoroki. Meanwhile, Hana Toyoshima stars as a student named Yuzuki Onodera. Moreover, the lead cast also includes Takumi Saitoh Kasagi as the commanding officer in charge of rescue efforts from the Shinkansen General Operation Control Centre.

The teaser starts with Tohoku Shinkansen Hayabusa No. 60, bound for Tokyo. A second later, tension escalates as authorities find out about a hijack attempt. A bomb is rigged to instantly detonate if the train’s speed drops below 100 km/h. Panic and fear grip the passengers following the announcement of conductor Takaichi. In an attempt to control their fates, the crew, passengers, and the Shinkansen General Operation Control Centre race against time to avert disaster. The fast-paced teaser promises a high-intensity watch which will have the viewers on the edge of their seats.

The film’s logline reads, “A tense phone call came into the Shinkansen General Operation Control Center. The caller claims that a bomb has been planted on the Hayabusa No. 60 bound for Tokyo and that the bomb will explode as soon as the speed of the Shinkansen train drops below 100 km/h. The caller demands 100 billion yen in ransom money to disarm the bomb. The last-minute battle unfolds as the crew, passengers, and railroad workers strive to prevent the explosion within the limited time available. Will the running Hayabusa No. 60 be able to overcome this crisis?”

‘Bullet Train Explosion’ is going to premiere on Netflix on April 23.