Neitzens react on the Shocking Story of a Unwanted Girl Child ‘Nirasha’

Today, as we stand in solidarity and raise our voices for the girl child who still undergoes inequalities in today’s society, we exclaim “ Our time is now—our rights, our future”, the theme for the day.

A story of yet another girl who was disregarded while growing up has floated on social media today. A girl named Nirasha, whose name stands for ‘disappointed’ came forward to narrate a story that will surely break your heart.

When Nirasha was born, her family was disappointed and didn’t want a girl child and hence named her that. All her childhood and young adult life went in being bullied for her name. Today, she came forward to narrate her story in this short video. ‘Nirasha’ hails from a village in Maharashtra and currently living in Mumbai. Her life story is upsetting and alarming and is something that happens a lot in India.

Watch The Video & netizen reaction :

After listening to the story of Nirasha, I wonder how many more such stories are yet to be unraveled. I wonder what this girl must have gone through! Let's stop this now with today being a #WorldGirlChildDay! pic.twitter.com/NK4QsgFT1T — Eshika Rao (@rao_eshika) October 11, 2022

This is Nirasha and she reflects the stories of several unwanted girlchild in India. Her story breaks my heart! Sadly, this is today's reality and many such girls are named with such harsh meanings to their names. This story reminds me of StarPlus #InternationalDayofGirlChild pic.twitter.com/BIG1wiVr99 — Raju Bhai (@jaydevsingh121) October 11, 2022

The story of Nirasha has disturbed the core. It's hard to believe that to date, girls are named way in Indian households. I wonder what this girl must through her childhood. It gutz come forward with your story. As today #WorldGirlChildDay, let's raise our voices for them. pic.twitter.com/JF3O0bD58H — Shweta Hasan (@Shweta_987) October 11, 2022

Sadly, this is a reality for several girls in India today. Their rights to exist are taken away from the day they are born and they are mistreated for being who they are.

This World Girl Child Day we need to pledge and profess that stories like Nirasha need to come to an end. It’s important to realize what potential girls hold and what great future they can bring with them.

Coincidentally, we witnessed a similar story in an upcoming TV show ‘Faltu’ where the girl child was ignored and overlooked for her birth. Faltu is a story of a girl from Rajasthan fighting for her existence & to be treated equally. In the pursuit of proving herself to the world f& chasing her dream, Faltu represents each & every disregarded girl.

The rights of oppressed girls like ‘Nirasha’ and ‘Faltu’ around the world need a voice. This World Girl Child Day calls for people to become that voice of change and empower them.