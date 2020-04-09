Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal and Naagin 3 fame Surbhi Jyoti’s much-anticipated song “Aaj Bhi” is finally out on Thursday. Since its inception, fans of the duo were eagerly waiting to see them on-screen. This is the first time that Surbhi and Ali have come together on-screen. The melodious song is sung by Vishal Mishra, while penned by him along with Kaushal Kishore and Yash Anand.

“Aaj Bhi” is an emotional song that is based around the concept of ‘unfulfilled love.’ While the lyrics are beautiful, the story is very relatable. The melody is about two ex-lovers, who bump into each other while they are on a vacation with their new partners.

It is an ode to every heartbroken lover’s soul, whose true love could not see the light of the day. The soulful-stirring will surely tug your heartstrings.

The song has a catchy storyline, wherein Surbhi’s character decides to leave her boyfriend (played by Ali) as she gets a job in New York. While Ali does not want Surbhi to leave him for the career opportunity, she anyway decides to go. However, when they later come face-to-face, they break down into tears. Ali and Surbhi nail the performances. Their eyes and expressions perfectly depict the pain of ‘lost love.’

Sharing the song on her Instagram handle, Surbhi wrote, “Have you ever loved someone so much that their memories continue to live with you forever? #AajBhi is Finally OUT NOW (sic).”

“Aaj Bhi” shows how love takes you through all emotional rides like happiness, sorrow, excitement, peace, and pain. Every emotion is knitted aesthetically, to strike the right chord. It is high on its musical richness.

