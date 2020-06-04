Just after two days of Wajid Khan’s death, a video of the him from hospital is surfacing on the internet, which was lately shared by his brother on their official the Sajid Wajid Instagram page.

In the video, one can see Wajid wearing hospital clothes and playing the piano on a smartphone app.

Alongside the video, Sajid penned a heartfelt note saying that his brother is a legend and legends don’t die. The caption reads, “Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta, na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein, meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega (sic).”

Wajid died on May 31 due to cardiac arrest. He had also tested positive for Coronavirus. A day later, it was confirmed that his mother had also tested positive for the illness.

Sajid-Wajid’s latest song was released as recently as last week. The duo had composed Salman Khan’s lockdown number “Bhai Bhai“. Wajid also did playback for Salman in movies including “Mera Hi Jalwa“, “Fevicol Se” and for Akshay Kumar in “Chinta Ta Chita Chita” from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others.