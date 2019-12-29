Neha Kakkar has been one of the most talented singers in Bollywood music industry who enjoys a huge fan following. Kakkar has not only won the hearts with her soulful voice, but her funny tactics also make her fans go crazy for her. On Saturday, the singer was spotted at The Kapil Sharma Show along with her talented siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. The trio made things fun for TV viewers. The singers enthralled the audience with a rocking performance.

Meanwhile, “Aankh Maarey” singer Neha’s wedding plans also came into limelight. Bharti Singh aka bua was seen pulling her leg over the wedding scene on the show. She was seen stating that she has found a suitable groom for Neha and has also fixed her marriage.

This isn’t all. Bua also stated that she even went on a date with the groom and finds him a perfect match for Neha. While Kapil intervened asking why did Bua go on a date with the groom, she revealed the groom happens to be a lawyer and the two went on a court date. She also said that while Neha is a judge, the groom is a lawyer, why is Kapil doing ‘order order’ in the matter.

Meanwhile, the show saw some funny incidents too. The Kakkars shared stories from their childhood days as well.

Talking about Neha Kakkar, the singer was earlier dating actor Himansh Khurana. The duo had even made their relationship official on the sets of Indian Idol 10. However, things turn sour between the two and both parted ways later.