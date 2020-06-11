Singer Monali Thakur, who has given her melodious voice to numerous songs including “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage”, “Sawaar Loon”, among others has dropped a bombshell as she revealed that she has been married to Maik Richter, a Switzerland-based restaurateur, since 2017. She revealed that she kept her marital status a secret as they did not have a conventional wedding.

In an interview with The Times of India, Monali said, “The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many as none of my industry friends were aware or invited. We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement and three years just passed by.”

Monali said that she was aware that her friends and colleagues will be upset that she hid the news from them. “Mujhe pata hai bahot gaali padne wali hai logon se, but I think when we have our wedding ceremony and invite people for the celebrations, they won’t be upset anymore,” she said. The couple has not yet revealed any wedding date and will finalise things once the situation returns to normalcy.

Monali further shared details of the romantic proposal. “I met Maik during my trip to Switzerland and we clicked instantly. Not just him, I made a connection with his family, too. Maik proposed to me at the exact spot where we had met for the first time, under a tree, on a freezing Christmas Eve 2016. My reply was an instant yes,” she said.

Currently, Monali and Maik are in Switzerland together and are in quarantine, with his family.

Meanwhile, Monali’s new single, “Dil Ka Fitoor”, was released on Tuesday. Incidentally, the video features Maik in his acting debut, alongside her. The song has been composed by composer duo Kaushik-Guddu.