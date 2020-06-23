It’s been over a week since Sushant Singh left everyone for his heavenly abode. However, his untimely demise has triggered questions in the industry as many of them who hail from film and music fraternity have stepped forward to talk on nepotism. They have also raised several questions and lashed mafias behind the whole game. After Sonu Nigam opened up on the music mafia and how they are trying to control the industry, Singer Adnan Sami has also joined the bandwagon.

On Monday, Sonu Nigam busted T-series owner Bhushan Kumar and called him mafia. He also challenged him to not to mess with him as he has some proof. Later in the day, Singer Adnan Sami lashed out at the ‘mafia’ of the film and music industries for trying to ‘control art’. He also opened up about the exploitation of talent in the music industry and said that they risked being ostracised if they did not ‘fall into the diktat’.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Adnan Sami wrote, “The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers – who are being exploited to the HILT!! ‘Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT’… Why is creativity beyond ‘CONTROLLED’ by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD??.”

Adnan also slammed the trend of rehashing old songs and films. “We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes’ & ‘remixes’? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!!,” he wrote.

“Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! ‘CHANGE’ is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves!”

“As Abraham Lincoln said – ‘You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!,’” he added.

There’s no denying that this debate has taken a ‘never-ending’ route and is very disturbing for the entire film fraternity.