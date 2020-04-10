Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana’s is currently soaring high as her last release “Kalla Sohna Nai” has managed to garner positive reviews. Her popularity rose high after she participated in the reality show. Amidst the show, she broke up with her long time fiance and later expressed her love for fellow contestant Asim Riaz.

Although Himanshi has been called out on social media multiple times for this, she has given befitting replies to the haters from time to time. And the best part is that Asim has also not left her side in this regard.

Recently, Himanshi has announced her new song with a cryptic post for her haters. Taking it to her official Twitter handle, she wrote, “I think bille bille nain kudio ke baad haters ki playlist me Ek or gana add krva deti hu ……… distance song soon (sic).”

As mentioned here, the song has been apparently titled “Distance”. This sly message on the part of the actress is sure to create a buzz on social media.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi have appeared in a music video titled “Kalla Sohna Nai” that has garnered a humongous response from their fans. “Kalla Sohna Nai” has been sung by Neha Kakkar with music by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics by Babbu. The music video has been directed by Gurinder Bawa.