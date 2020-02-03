Malang starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu had already created much buzz since the makers unveiled the posters and trailer of the film. The film has already raised the interest of the audiences upon the releases of the trailer and tracklist including Malang title track, “Humraah”, “Chal Ghar Chalen” and others.

While the Malang songs are already topping the chartbusters list, the makers, on Monday, released another track “Hui Malang” featuring Disha and Aditya. Sung by Asees Kaur, “Hui Malang” is penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiyaa. The music is given by Raju Singh, Kunal Mehta, Charan Singh Pathania & Abin Thomas.

Sharing the same on her official Instagram handle, Disha wrote, “Unleash Your Malang Side With #HuiMalang! Song out now (sic).”

In the song, the actress can be seen dancing her heart out. On Sunday, Disha shared a glimpse of her next song “Hui Malang”. In the picture, she can be seen in an all-black outfit. The actress had revealed that the song will be out today.

On early Monday, Disha again shared another look of herself from the song. The actress looks stunning in a white dress. After teasing the fans with the breathtaking glimpses, the makers have finally released the song and it will blow up your mind.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

Malang is all set to release on 7th February 2020 alongside Hina Khan’s Hacked and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara.