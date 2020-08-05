One of India’s largest music and audio streaming services, JioSaavn has launched its latest cross-channel marketing campaign ‘We Are India’. In an endeavour to celebrate contemporary artists who have created groundbreaking hits in their regional language, the platform has curated playlists and podcasts across several Indian languages (Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, English, Haryanvi, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu) in an effort to celebrate and highlight the artistry.

Spread across the month, the ‘We Are India’ campaign caters to Indian music lovers who enjoy new sounds and are keen to rediscover their heritage and culture through the music of contemporary artists. Throughout August, the campaign will feature a mini-documentary series on the musical journey of breakthrough artists via YouTube including Harshdeep Kaur (Punjabi), Job Kurian (Malayalam), Taba Chake (Nyishi), Siri (Kannada), Lifafa (Hindi) and GV Prakash (Tamil).

The platform has released a ‘We Are India’ playlist under the programme module of the same name. It features a carousel of playlists in regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Punjabi and more. Each playlist will further include film, non-film and indie music. Each week, the module will see playlists curated to themes including ‘Artist Led’, ‘Freedom to Be’, Mood and Genre specific and ‘Best of 2020’.

Under this campaign, prominent podcasts in vernacular languages have been curated, including Mind Voice with RJ Balaji (Tamil), The Telugu Cinema Project (Telugu), Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast (Kannada), 9x Tashan Yaaran Da Podcast (Punjabi), Hello My dear Wrong Number (Malayalam), Baalgatha Gujarati બાાલ ગાથા બાાલકાોનિ કથા (Gujarati), Urdunama (Urdu), Mu Odia Mo Odisha (Oriya), Bolava Vitthal Pahava Vitthal: Audiobiography of Saint Tukaram (Marathi) and Gobhir Rater Gopon Kotha (Bengali), among others.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Akhila Shankar, Director of Brand & Communications at JioSaavn, said, “The lines between what is considered regional music and popular music have blurred in recent years. We are launching ‘We Are India’ to celebrate regional excellence – film, mainstream non-film and independent music and podcasting.”

JioSaavn’s in-house label Artist Originals will also be releasing a ‘We Are India’ compilation featuring prominent and promising Indian artists who have had releases with the streaming label.