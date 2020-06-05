The great composer duo Sajid-Wajid’s jodi broke up when Wajid Khan left for his heavenly abode on June 1. Remembering his brother and collaborator, Sajid Khan shared an emotional post on Instagram handle.

Sharing a picture of himself with his brother, Sajid wrote, “I’m in this world with mummy and you’re in that world with papa. Love you brother. My jannat ka rockstar (sic).”

Their mother also tested positive for Coronavirus a day after Wajid’s death.

For the unversed, Wajid died after suffering a heart attack. He had also tested positive for Coronavirus.

A day before, Sajid had shared a tribute for his brother, in the form of a video taken from inside a hospital. In it, Wajid could be seen playing the piano on a phone app.

“Duniya chut gayi, sab kuch chuta, na tune kabhi music chodda, na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere khushi mein, meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega,” Sajid had written in his post.

Sajid-Wajid’s latest song was released as recently as last week. The duo had composed Salman Khan’s lockdown number “Bhai Bhai“. Wajid also did playback for Salman in movies including “Mera Hi Jalwa“, “Fevicol Se” and for Akshay Kumar in “Chinta Ta Chita Chita” from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others.