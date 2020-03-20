Singer Kanika Kapoor, best known for her songs “Baby Doll” and “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan“, tested positive for the novel COVID-19, on Friday. She has been admitted to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become a victim of COVID-19.

The 41-year-old actress was in London for a while and returned to Lucknow on March 15. She also refrained from informing authorities about her travel history. Upon arriving in Lucknow, Kanika also hosted a lavish party for her friends and family at a five-star hotel.

According to the reports, several bureaucrats, politicians and socialites attended the party. The singer stayed in a sprawling apartment in Lucknow. Medical officials are now unsure of the method that should be observed to quarantine the entire building where the singer stayed and also subject the guests at the party to tests, news agency IANS reported.

News agency ANI, without naming the singer, had mentioned an hour ago that Kanika is one of the four people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today.

“For the past four days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for COVID-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.

“Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well,” Kanika, who had returned from London to Lucknow a few days ago, wrote on Instagram.

She also urged her followers to take proper precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind !Take care,” Kanika added.

Kanika Kapoor has also provided vocals to the songs Chhil Gaye Naina and Da Da Dasse.