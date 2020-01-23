It’s been over two months when Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon, B Praak and Jaani took the social media by storm and released a record-breaking song “Filhall”. The soul-stirring melody also featured Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon opposite Akshay.

Months after the success of Filhall, the makers, on Thursday, are now bringing its second part for all the fans.

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle to share the news. He posted a fresh poster of “Filhall Part 2“. The picture has a locket hanging on the branch of a tree. The poster reads, ‘The story continues.’ Alongside the poster, he wrote, “The story continues with another melody… #FilhallPart2 (sic).”

Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon also shared the poster with fans on her Instagram account.

She wrote, “The story continues with another melody… Filhall zara ruk toh gayi thi magar yeh kahaani aise khatam hone se rahi. Filhall Part 2 (sic).”

The first part of “Filhall” was released in November last year. It got immense love and appreciation from the film fraternity as well as from Akshay Kumar fans.The same month, Filhall crossed 100 million views on YouTube and the team had acknowledged the milestone via a video.