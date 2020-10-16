A Delhi-based man has been accused of spreading fake news on social media in the ongoing probe of Sushant Singh Rajput death case was arrested by Mumbai Police.

The accused, identified as Vibhor Anand, who claims to be an advocate has been brought to Mumbai and his Twitter account has been suspended for violating the social media platform’s guidelines.

The allegations against Vibhor Anand, accused, is that of making several false allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput case and his ex-manager Disha Salian death cases. He had made up several fake conspiracy theories in these cases and had targeted a number of people through these posts.

Disha Salian, ex-manager of Rajput, died by suicide this year on June 8. Anand alleged in his posts on Twitter that Salian had been raped before her death and named prominent personalities in that post.

The accused has been booked under sections of the law, including the Information Technology Act.

Last month Mumbai Police had arrested a man for posting videos allegedly spreading fake news on actor Rajput’s death and abusive content against women on social media. The accused had posted videos that Mumbai Police said were “defamatory” and “damaged the image” of the state government and the city police.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his Bandra home, Mumbai. His death sparked off major controversies and multiple agencies are probing various angles in this case.

The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

