MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi celebrate 15 years of love and partnership

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh marked a major personal milestone this week, 15 years of marriage.

On July 4, the couple quietly celebrated their wedding anniversary, with Sakshi posting a nostalgic message and a picture on social media that captured the simplicity of their bond.

“We made a promise! Onto 16th,” Sakshi wrote, adding a heart and evil eye emoji. The photo showed the couple hand-in-hand, a quiet nod to the journey they’ve shared since tying the knot back in 2010.

The couple are also parents to their daughter Ziva, born in 2015, who often makes charming appearances on Sakshi’s and Dhoni’s social media.

While the day was full of warmth and memories, it also followed another significant moment for Dhoni, one tied to his larger-than-life public persona.

The former skipper, long nicknamed “Captain Cool” for his composed leadership on the cricket field, recently secured legal rights to the phrase that fans across the world have come to associate with him.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, the Indian Trademark Registry has officially accepted and published Dhoni’s application to trademark “Captain Cool.”

It had been a long-drawn process, beginning in June 2023, when Dhoni filed the trademark application under categories like sports training, coaching, and related services.

However, the path wasn’t smooth. The registry had initially cited a prior claim by Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Private Limited, which had already registered the same trademark. Not one to give up easily, Dhoni challenged the claim and filed a rectification petition.

In it, he argued that the company was misusing the popularity of the phrase and his public image for commercial gain.

Following multiple hearings, four in total, the application finally got approval.

Professionally, Dhoni last appeared in action during the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he returned to captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK) mid-season after Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t maintain its usual momentum and ended up at the bottom of the table, a rare low in CSK’s history.