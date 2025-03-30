Mohanlal apologizes for ‘distress’ over Empuraan, assures removal of controversial scenes

Amid a massive controversy surrounding his latest film L2: Empuraan, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has issued an apology and expressed regret for the “distress” caused to his fans.

He clarified that his films do not intend to promote hatred against any political ideology, organization, or religious group.

In a Facebook post, Mohanlal stated, “I have learned that some of my dear well-wishers have been deeply troubled by certain political and social themes in Empuraan. As an artist, it is my responsibility to ensure that none of my films spread animosity toward any political movement, ideology, or religious community. I sincerely regret the distress this has caused, and the Empuraan team and I fully acknowledge our responsibility in this matter.”

He further added, “Therefore, the Empuraan team and I sincerely regret the mental pain caused to my loved ones. Realizing that the responsibility lies with all of us who worked on the film, we have collectively decided to remove the contentious parts.”

Emphasizing his deep bond with his audience, the veteran actor said, “For the past 40 years, I have lived my cinematic life as one among you. Your love and trust are my greatest strengths—beyond that, there is no Mohanlal.”

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, who directed the movie, has shared Mohanlal’s Facebook post.

The controversy erupted over the alleged depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots in the film, leading to backlash from Hindu organizations, including the RSS.

Organizer, the RSS mouthpiece, published an article accusing the movie of vilifying an entire Hindu community. While BJP and RSS leaders strongly opposed the film, Congress and Left leaders praised it, calling it an exposé on the Gujarat riots.

Earlier, producer Gokulam Gopalan had announced that the production team had decided on 17 cuts in the movie, and the revised version would be released in theaters next week. The edits include the removal of riot scenes, changes to the antagonist’s name from Baba Bajrangi, and muting of certain dialogues.

Meanwhile, BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed his disappointment with the film and announced that he would not watch it.

Initially, he had shared a positive message about the film’s release, wishing the team success. However, after facing backlash, he changed his stance, stating, “I had watched Lucifer and liked it. I had planned to watch Empuraan as its sequel, but now, with 17 amendments and re-censorship, I have no interest.”

He added, “A movie should be watched as a movie—it cannot be considered history. Any film that distorts the truth is doomed to fail.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly defended the film, accusing the Sangh Parivar of creating an “atmosphere of fear” due to its stand against communalism. In a Facebook post on Sunday, he called Empuraan a milestone for Malayalam cinema and stated that it references “one of the most brutal genocides in India’s history.”

“News has emerged that producers are being pressured into re-censoring the film,” Vijayan wrote. “The atmosphere of fear created by the Sangh Parivar is alarming. The fact that communal forces can devalue a work of art and vilify its creators simply for taking a stand against communalism is a serious blow to democracy.”