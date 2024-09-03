‘Mantis’: Im Siwan, Park Gyu Young, and Jo Woo Jin to lead ‘Kill Boksoon’ spin-off

Streaming giant Netflix has announced the cast of its hit action thriller film ‘Kill Boksoon’s spin-off. On September 2, Netflix confirmed the production of ‘Mantis,’ the spin-off film of ‘Kill Boksoon.’ The platform also announced the main cast lineup of the highly anticipated film. ‘Mantis’ will star ‘Boyhood’ actor Im Siwan, ‘Celebrity’ actress Park Gyu Young, and ‘Happiness’ actor Jo Woo Jin.

The actioner ‘Kill Boksoon’ focused on the story of Gil Bok Soon, a single mother who grapples to balance her dual life as an assassin. Conversely, the upcoming film, ‘Mantis’ shifts the narrative’s focus to a new set of characters- Mantis, Jae Yi and Dok Go. Each of these characters has their own complex narrative within the lethal industry of contract killing.

The slated film will focus on Mantis, a top-class assassin who returns to the contract killing industry after taking a hiatus. When Mantis returns, he faces off with Jae Yi, a trainee assassin and rival. He also crosses a legendary retired killer, Dok Go. He soon discovers that they are all fighting for the top spot in the deadly and anarchic industry.

In the upcoming drama, Im Siwan will essay the role of Han Ul, the top-tier assassin known as ‘Mantis.’ He works for the mysterious organization MK Ent. In ‘Kill Boksoon’, Mantis was briefly talked about by Cha Min-kyu as having “gone on a vacation.” The spin-off will chart Han Ul’s return to the messy and risky business as he seeks new opportunities and confronts old relations.

On the other hand, Park Gyu-young will play the role of Jae Yi. Jae Yi is a fellow trainee and Mantis’s old acquaintance, who harbours deep and conflicting feelings towards him. Meanwhile, Jo Woo Jin finally will portray the legendary retired killed, Dok Go. He is one of the founding members of MK Ent and even mentored Mantis. However, he has long parted ways with the assassination world.

‘Mantis’ is the maiden directorial project of Lee Tae Sung. He co-wrote the screenplay with ‘Kill Boksoon’ director Byun Sung Hyun. Moreover, Lee served as an assistant director on ‘Kill Boksoon’. Meanwhile, Byun Sung Hyun helemed and directed ‘Kill Boksoon.’ It starred Jeon Do Yeon, Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Si A, Esom, and Koo Kyo Hwan. The film premiered on Netflix on March 31, 2023.