List of upcoming web series for the year 2022-23

Ott has developed a vast and diverse fanbase over the pandemic. People nowadays look forward to watching new stories and the squeals of the ones they enjoyed. As the content count is high, it can be a little difficult to keep track of the upcoming series, but don’t worry we have got you covered.
Here’s a list of upcoming web series that you can look forward to for the year 2022-23
- Cobra Kai 5 – 9 September 2022 – Netflix
- Dahan – 16 September 2022 – Disney+Hotstar
- The Resident Season 6 – 20 September 2022 – Fox
- Jamtara 2 – 23 September 2022 – Netflix
- The Crown Season 5 – November 2022 – Netflix
- Family Man 3 – November 2022 – Amazon Prime
- Indian Police Force – 2022 – Amazon Prime
- Farzi – 25th December 2022 – Amazon Prime
- Four More Shots Please 3 – 2022 – Amazon Prime
- Asur 2 – 2022 – Voot
- Scam 2003 – 2022 – Sony Liv
- Made In Heaven Season 2 – 2022 – Amazon Prime
- Mirzapur 3 – 2022 – Amazon Prime
- Ye Kali Kali Aankhen Season 2 – 2023 – Netflix
- Loki 2 – 2023 – Disney+Hotstar
- Moon Knight Season 2 – 2023 – Disney+Hotstar
- Iron Heart – 2023 – Disney+Hotstar