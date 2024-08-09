Lee Min Ki, Lee Bo Young, Kang Ki Young eye leads in ‘Mary Kills People’ remake

Director Park Joon Woo is brewing a Korean remake of the hit Canadian mystery thriller series, ‘Mary Kills People.’ The director who has helmed hits including ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Crash’ is eyeing an ensemble cast line-up to help him realise his vision. Lee Min Ki, who headlined Joon Woo’s ‘Crash’ is contemplating headlining the slated projects. Joining him in the talks to lead alongside are ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’ star Lee Bo Young and ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ actor Kang Ki Young.

On August 9, Korean media outlet YTN reported that actors Lee Min Ki, Lee Bo Young, and Kang Ki Young had been cast to headline the Korean remake of the Canadian black comedy series ‘Mary Kills People.’ In response to the report, Lee Bo Young’s agency J. Wide-Company stated, “Lee Bo Young is positively reviewing the offer to star in the ‘Mary Kills People’ remake.” On the other hand, Lee Min Ki and Kang Ki Young’s representatives have not yet commented on the news.

The original Canadian series is about a doctor who illegally aids terminally ill patients with euthanasia and a detective who tracks down her illegal activities. For the Korean variant, ‘Mine’ actress Lee Bo Young has been offered the role of the female protagonist in the slated series. If she greenlights the project, she will take up the role of a plastic surgeon who illegally euthanizes terminally ill patients.

On the other hand, Lee Min Ki known for dynamic range and helming dramas including ‘Because This is My First Life,’ and ‘My Liberation Notes’ has been offered the role of the detective who embarks on the quest to catch the female doctor indulging in illegal activities. Meanwhile, Kang Ki Young known for his roles in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ and ‘The Uncanny Encounter’ has been offered the role of a fellow doctor who acts as an accomplice to the plastic surgeon.

Bringing together a studded cast and an ace director to recreate the thrilling narrative of ‘Mary Kills People’ fans have high expectations from the upcoming project as they await further details on the project. The series is expected to go on floors as soon as the cast is locked.