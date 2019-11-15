Lata Mangeshkar is in better health, her family reported in a recent update on her medical condition.

The veteran singer who was admitted in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of breathing difficulties on Monday is much better now.

A tweet from the singer’s official account said, “Lata didi is stable..and recovering…We thank each one of you, for your concern, care and prayers!”

When news first began circulating about her ill-health, there was a lot of confusion.

While many reported that she was unwell, others suggested that she was back home after the visit to the hospital.

Many Bollywood celebrities and fans wished for Ms Mangeshkar’s speedy recovery.

Ms Mangeshkar’s family asked all not to pay heed to needless rumours. In a statement quoted by news agency ANI, her family said, ” Lata didi is stable and getting better, Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted about the singer’s health and urged people to not spread rumours.

“Just spoke to the family. #LataMangeshkar tai is stable and recovering. My humble request, not to spread baseless rumours and pray for @mangeshkarlata speedy recovery,” he wrote on Twitter.

Lata Mangeshkar is a legendary musician who has sung over 25,000 songs in various languages and is a recipient of various accolades including the highest Indian civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

