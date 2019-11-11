Veteran singer lata Mangeshkar was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday.

She was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, reported The Hindu.

It was further reported that she was under the treatment of physician and intensivist Dr Farokh E Udwadia at the hospital.

Ms Mangeshkar was admitted after she experienced breathing difficulty.

“She was brought to hospital at 2 am. She is critical and in ICU,” hospital sources told PTI.

As news began doing the rounds on social media, netizens began posting ‘wishes for good health’ for the legend.

On Sunday, the singer shared a character poster of her niece and actor Padmini Kohlapure and gave blessings for her upcoming film Panipat, which stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

Lata Mangeshkar celebrated her 90th birthday on September 28 amidst much fanfare and love from across the world.

